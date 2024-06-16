Federal government's spokesperson on legal affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik is addressing a press conference on June 16, 2024. — Screengrab/YouTube/GeoNews

ISLAMABAD: As the proposal for talks between political rivals Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the incumbent ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has failed to materialise so far, the government has warned elements involved in running "anti-state campaign" on social media of action against them.

Federal government's spokesperson on legal affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Sunday said that the state would clamp on all those trying to damage Pakistan's ties with friendly countries through anti-state campaigns.

He urged the PTI to quit its "anti-state activities and propaganda," and hold dialogue with the government on political issues to mull over solutions instead of damaging the nation’s interest at global forums.

The spokesperson stated this while addressing a press conference to brief the media on the political party’s anti-state activities abroad.

Barrister Malik said that there was no precedent to PTI’s "enmity as it was perpetrating anti-Pakistan legislation in foreign countries".

“Pakistan is an independent country and does not take dictation from any nation. We want friendly relations with all nations.

"However, a concentrated smear campaign against Pakistan in foreign countries that started after the 2022 vote of no confidence which mounted the anti-Pakistan propaganda,” he said, adding that the PTI had hired lobbyists and PR firms to promote anti-Pakistan campaign abroad.

Resolution number 901 tabled in November 2023 in US Congress by Congressmen McCormick had all its links to PTI, he claimed while adding, “all anti-Pakistan legislation is done on the behest of PTI and overseas Pakistani diaspora who have strong affiliation with this party are being misused for this clandestine motive of PTI."

He said that 65 congressmen wrote a letter to the US Secretary of Defence to prioritise the promotion of protection of human rights and democracy in Pakistan, in May 2023.

"11 congressmen wrote a letter to US Secretary of State in November 2023 to suspend US assistance to Pakistan. 31 congressmen wrote to the US Secretary of State and President to not recognise the government of Pakistan formed after February 2024,” the spokesperson noted.

He underscored that all these tactics were done by PTI and it was hiring lobbying and PR firms to strongly promote anti-Pakistan propaganda.

“PTI is running a malicious concentrated campaign against Pakistan. The amendments being moved by the PTI-influenced House of Representatives are all linked to anti-state and country enemy elements as India also has a major role in it and they are joining PTI to work on anti Pakistan narrative,” Barrister Malik said.

He reiterated that the state and government of Pakistan were fully aware of the campaign and its perpetrators.

“You (PTI) cannot do opposition against the state as by doing so you are undermining it and there is no acceptability and tolerance for it," he added

Malik said that no political party was above Pakistan; let’s make it crystal clear and no anti-state agenda and narrative will be allowed by the state,” he added.

He urged the PTI to think about the country and motherland as it had joined hands with country enemies and set out on an anti-country agenda for its political motives.

“PTI is becoming a source of humiliation for the country at international forums. You are Pakistani and we all are Pakistanis. We have to work for the country. Nobody is stopping you from the politics but this negative and inimical political would not be allowed,” he added.