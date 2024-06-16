Khairpur accident claims four lives

The truck that overturned in Khairpur on June 16, 2024. — Reporter

KHAIRPUR: A truck overturned on a highway in Khairpur, resulting in at least four deaths and 14 injuries on Sunday.



The police said that the driver lost control of the vehicle because of overspeeding and overtaking which caused the accident. The deceased and injured were moved to Civil Hospital in Khairpur by rescue personnel. Three of the injured are reportedly in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the management of the medical facility has declared an emergency in the hospital and called the doctors and paramedical staff on leave as well.

The deceased have been identified as Amjad Maitlo, Zeeshan Soomer, Abdul Ghaffar Maitlo, and bus driver Muhammad Sohail.



Police said that the ill-fated truck was travelling from Karachi to Sukkur. The victims of the accident hailed from a village near Rohri.

The victims, involved in trade of cattle, were returning to their homes after selling animals in Karachi, ahead of Eid ul Adha.