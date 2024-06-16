Khairpur accident claims four lives

KHAIRPUR: A truck overturned on a highway in Khairpur, resulting in at least four deaths and 14 injuries on Sunday.
The police said that the driver lost control of the vehicle because of overspeeding and overtaking which caused the accident. The deceased and injured were moved to Civil Hospital in Khairpur by rescue personnel. Three of the injured are reportedly in critical condition.
Meanwhile, the management of the medical facility has declared an emergency in the hospital and called the doctors and paramedical staff on leave as well.
The deceased have been identified as Amjad Maitlo, Zeeshan Soomer, Abdul Ghaffar Maitlo, and bus driver Muhammad Sohail.
Police said that the ill-fated truck was travelling from Karachi to Sukkur. The victims of the accident hailed from a village near Rohri.
The victims, involved in trade of cattle, were returning to their homes after selling animals in Karachi, ahead of Eid ul Adha.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court approves Farhad's bail petition
Schofer visits significant places in port city, emphasises on religious freedom, "global stability"
Provincial budget presented by CM Murad Ali Shah proposes massive hike in salaries of govt employees
Power distributing company has named 64 departments of Sindh government, which may face cut off of electricity
Met office says very hot weather is likely to subside in coming week under rain producing system entering country
Visit follows request from education ministry to Google to support Pakistan's efforts to create a digital system