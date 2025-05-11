Myth of India’s superiority vanished into thin air, says Khawaja Asif after ceasefire

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif gestures during an interview. — Reuters/File

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that the myth of India’s superiority and arrogance had vanished into thin air as Pakistan’s powerful retaliatory strikes pushed New Delhi into an urgent retreat, leading to a US-brokered ceasefire.

The defence minister said that India expected a weak response, but its strategy crumbled before Pakistan’s calm and calculated response.

Speaking of dialogue, he stated that matters related to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), terrorism and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would be discussed in potential talks with New Delhi.

His remarks came after reports started circulating on social and mainstream media that IWT — a key water-sharing pact between India and Pakistan — will remain suspended, despite the countries reaching a ceasefire agreement.

The IWT, mediated by the World Bank in 1960, regulates the division of water from the Indus River and its tributaries between the South Asian nations. India pulled out of it last month after a deadly attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, (IIOJK). India accused Pakistan of being involved in the attack, while Islamabad denied its involvement in the violence and had said it was preparing international legal action over the suspension of the treaty, which ensures water for 80% of its farms.

Speaking on Geo News today, the defence minister said: “These are the three major issues [IWT, terrorism and Kashmir] that can be discussed as of now.”

He said, probably, India was not expecting such a response from Islamabad as the armed forces of Pakistan stunned the Indian forces in the four-day clashes.

The latest escalation in the decades-old Pakistan-India rivalry began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians, including children, were killed in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack. In retaliation, Pakistan downed five IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones.

During the escalation, India sent drones into Pakistani territory, with the military shooting down nearly 80, including Israeli-made IAI Heron — medium-altitude, long-endurance — unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

In the wee hours of Saturday, the Pakistan army launched "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", targeting multiple Indian military installations, according to security sources.

Referring to India’s defeat during the recent clashes, the defence czar said Pakistan had dispelled Indian misconceptions about power.

“India was gripped by the hubris of power, but its arrogance has collapsed in the face of Pakistan’s composed and strategic response,” the minister added.

Responding to a question, the minister said that Islamabad repeatedly asked New Delhi to provide evidence in support of their allegation against Pakistan in the backdrop of the Pahalgam.

Instead of providing evidence, India attacked Pakistan, he said, adding that New Delhi’s credibility had come into question due to its behaviour. The minister said that the international community appreciated Pakistan’s stance on the matter.

He emphasised that Pakistan maintained restraint throughout the episode, kept its threshold low, and prioritised peace without compromising its presence or security.

“India’s military and diplomatic assessments have been proven wrong. Their narrative has found no acceptance globally due to their failure to provide evidence or allow impartial investigation,” he said.

He further said that India failed to secure backing from a single country.

“We hope India, and particularly its leadership, will one day prioritise the region’s future over party interests. Peaceful coexistence based on equality is key to South Asia’s progress,” he added.