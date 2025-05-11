PM Shehbaz commends Pakistan armed forces for 'silencing Indian guns within hours'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses nation following ceasefire with India, Islamabad, May 11, 2025. — X/@GovtofPakistan

Following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India brokered by the United States, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the armed forces of Pakistan for their calculated response to India's aggression and "silencing the enemy's guns within hours".

"Within a few hours, their [India] forces silenced the enemy’s guns and the world would remember how they turned the enemy’s air bases, installations and stockpiles into ashes," he said while addressing the nation on Saturday night.

The latest escalation in the decades-old Pakistan-India rivalry began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians, including children, were killed in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack. In retaliation, Pakistan downed five IAF fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones.

During the escalation, India sent drones into Pakistani territory, with the military shooting down nearly 80, including Israeli-made IAI Heron — medium-altitude, long-endurance — unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Earlier on Friday night, India launched multiple missile attacks on Pakistani airbases, including the Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases, which were fired from aircraft, according to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

In response, Pakistan launched "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" against India early on Saturday, targeting multiple military bases, including a missile storage sites in India.

Subsequently, President Donald Trump said that Pakistan and India had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after days of strikes and counter-strikes against each other's military installations.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Taking the nation into confidence on regional security today, PM Shehbaz said that considering the regional peace and the lives of millions of people living in this region, Pakistan, as a responsible state, gave a positive response to a ceasefire.

He expressed the hope that all the outstanding issues, including the water distribution, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and all other unresolved issues, would now be settled by holding negotiations and by adopting a peaceful path.

The prime minister congratulated the entire nation from the core of his heart that they proved to the world their self-esteem and respect, which were dearer to them than their lives, adding, “If anyone challenges the sovereignty, they stand like an iron wall and overpower their enemies.”

“What the enemy did was a cowardly and shameful act, a naked aggression,” but the brave and bold forces, with a display of professionalism, gave a very effective response which would always be remembered as a chapter in modern warfare.

He said on the pretext of the Pahalgam incident, India tried to drag Pakistan into a war, even though, without any delay, they had offered cooperation for an impartial and transparent global probe.

In the face of a flurry of false allegations and accusations, Pakistan showed restraint and patience, he said, adding India tried to infiltrate territories with drones and missile attacks upon innocent people, mosques and civilians besides, tried their patience with botched attacks on military installations and water resources.

The prime minister said that after all the aggression; they decided to pay in the same coin which their enemy knew very well.

He said Pakistan made it clear that the negotiations which ought to take place at a table would now be held in the battlefield. He commended the armed forces of Pakistan whose Jawans were alien to the word of ‘defeat’.

The prime minister said that their fight was against that old mind frame of religious bigotry. “It is a victory for truth and our principles,” he said, adding that they did to an enemy what deemed fit by a respected nation.

"The 240 million people of the country showered their love and affection upon their valiant armed forces and stood side by side with them during the conflict," he added.

He also thanked the nation for their prayers for the success of their armed forces and said that as a result, Allah Almighty had bestowed upon them a tremendous victory.

On this historic victory, he paid tribute to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and every officer and personnel of the armed forces.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to General Syed Asim Munir, on his behalf and on behalf of the entire nation, for his sagacious and bold leadership that led to victory, besides appreciating the Air Chief and his eagles who had made them proud.

'PM thanks Trump, friendly nations'

The prime minister thanked US President Trump for his sincere role in the ceasefire.

He also thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkiye, Qatar, the UK, UN Secretary General and others who played their due role in the ceasefire.

The premier especially mentioned Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and President Tayyip Erdogan, who stood with Pakistan like brothers.

He expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people, for their unprecedented and historic support.

The prime minister also remembered Irtaza Abbas Shaheed, who embraced shahadat during the Indian aggression and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families who lost their members.

The prime minister thanked all the allied and opposition parties and the entire political leadership and parliament for their unprecedented unity and solidarity, and also mentioned his leader, Nawaz Sharif for his wise leadership and experience, besides President Asif Ali Zardari for his valuable consultations.

The prime minister appreciated the mediapersons and social media users who had countered Indian fake news with responsible reporting and display of professional integrity and hoped that the set precedent would be a guiding path in the future.

Expressing his firm belief, he said after overcoming this crisis, all the governments and institutions would focus their energies on the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and would not rest till the country carves a niche among the comity of nations.