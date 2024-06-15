Elite Force cop shoots dead two lawyers in Attock

Representational image of a police tape restricting a crime scene. — Reuters/File

Two lawyers, including a former district bar president, were fatally shot dead by an Elite Force's cop due to personal grudge in Punjab's Attock district, Geo News reported citing police.



Police said that the arrested suspect, Intizar Shah — who is an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Elite Force — was shifted to Attock City Police Station.

The slain lawyers were identified as former Attock Bar President Israr Ahmed and Advocate Mirza Zulfiqar , who were shot dead by the cop in their chamber, sources affiliated with the police said.

The bodies of the slain lawyers were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital, Attock and later sent to their hometown after post-mortem.

Reacting to the gruesome murders, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar expressed deep grief over the lawyers' deaths and offered condolences to their families.

The minister directed Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) to initiate investigation into the matter immediately and assured the bereaved families of taking the case to a special court.

He said that a probe team was formed to investigate the dual murder.

Addressing a ceremony at Punjab Bar Council, Tarar said that Punjab Cheif Minister Maryam Nawaz spoke to the police chief soon after the reports of murder.

He quoted Maryam as saying that "government was responsible for ensuring the security of lawyers".