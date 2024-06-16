ANP leader accuses PTI-P lawmaker of attempted murder

PTI-P leader and KP Assembly member Iqbal Wazir (left) and ANP leader Alif Jan. — Facebook/Muhammad Iqbal Wazir/Alif Jan/File

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Alif Jan has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Iqbal Wazir of attempted murder in Peshawar, Geo News reported on Sunday.

FIR of the incident. — Reporter

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the PTI-P MPA accusing the lawmaker of attempting to murder the PTI-P leader along with 10 of his accomplices.

ANP leader Jan, in the FIR, has also claimed that his car was damaged in collision when he was travelling with two of his children.

Furthermore, two pedestrians were also injured during the incident. Meanwhlie, the police have recovered weapons from PTI-P's Wazir.

Earlier, Geo News, citing the police, had reported that the ANP leader was shifted to the hospital in wounded condition after the incident.

Reflecting on the incident while speaking to Geo News, PTI-P's Wazir has said that he does not hold any personal grudge against the ANP leader.

Stressing that the incident occurred due to a misunderstanding. He said that a spat between took place between them.

"The matter will be resolved soon," the lawmaker said.