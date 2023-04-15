Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in accident in Islamabad

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking incident, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor passed away in a road accident in the federal capital, the capital's police said Saturday.

Police told Geo News that the incident occurred around iftar (evening) when the federal minister was headed towards Secretariat Chowk from a local hotel.



In a statement, the capital's police said the minister was driving the car himself when a Toyota Hilux Revo — with five people onboard — smashed his vehicle at the driver's side.



The federal minister was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital in the federal capital, but due to severe internal bleeding, he succumbed to his wounds, the police said.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor's vehicle, which suffered an accident in Islamabad, on April 15, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Geo.tv via Ahmed Subhan

Senior police officers, according to the police, have arrived at the scene of the crime, and the people in the vehicle that smashed the federal minister's car have been arrested. Two of the five men are injured.

Islamabad Inspector-General Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other federal ministers have also reached the hospital, where Shakoor breathed his last.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed the capital's police to ensure that a "complete investigation" is conducted regarding the accident.

"Initial information suggests that Mufti Shakoor passed away due to an injury to his head," Islamabad IG Khan told journalists outside the hospital.

Mufti Shakoor's funeral prayer will be offered tomorrow (Sunday) at 2 pm in Lakki Marwat, and he will be laid to rest in his native town, a JUI-F spokesperson said in a statement.

The religious scholar was elected as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from NA-51 on the ticket of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) in the 2018 general elections.

Condolences pour in

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his regret over the death of the federal minister and paid tribute to the deceased's services for interfaith harmony.



In his condolence statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Shakoor was a "practical scholar, an ideological political activist, and a decent human being".

PM Shehbaz said the deceased federal minister was among Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's ideological leaders.

"Mufti Abdul Shakoor performed his duties with diligence, sincerity and honesty as Minister of Religious Affairs," the premier said, paying glaring tribute to him.

Pakistan Peoples Partry Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the demise and prayed for the federal minister's forgiveness. Senator Sherry Rehman said she stands with his family in their time of sorrow.

Sanaullah also expressed grief over Shakoor's demise and said JUI-F has been deprived of a dedicated politician.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Faisal Javed also extended their condolences and prayed for the deceased federal minister.



