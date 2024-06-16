Naqvi should immediately resign as PCB chairman: Saif

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif (left) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. — Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif's website/NNI

PESHAWAR: Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, criticised Mohsin Naqvi for his "major surgery" statement, saying that he should resign as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman immediately.

The KP CM adviser made these remarks on X, formerly Twitter, after Naqvi had said that Men in Green will undergo a major surgery after their early exit from the T20 World Cup.

"It seemed that a minor surgery would work but after this bad performance, I’m now sure that a major surgery is required. The nation will soon see a major overhaul," Naqvi had said.

In their three matches played so far, Pakistan have lost to the US and India, while they managed to secure a win against Canada. However, it was not enough to keep them in the run for the Super Eight round.

The team will play its final match against Ireland today, eyeing to win the man and end their dismal tournament campaign on a positive note.

Barrister Saif, while speaking about Naqvi's statement, said that he started a controversy.

"Mohsin Naqvi, the Sharif family, and the group of conspirators should undergo major surgery," said the KP CM on X, adding that sports should be free from politics.

Saif said that this could be expected from a board headed by Naqvi, alleging that the "conspirators" gave him the chairman's post by stealing the mandate. "The incompetent group has hurt the sentiments of the cricket fans," he added.

The KP CM adviser said that the PCB chairman should be a professional and responsible person.

A day earlier, the PCB decided to review central contracts after the team's embarrassing early exit from the mega tournament.

Following the late-night consultations headed by Naqvi and the board officials, as per the sources, players with poor performances are expected to be demoted with regard to their central contracts in the first phase.

Meanwhile, several others are likely to lose their central contracts altogether, the sources added.