A latest survey has revealed that the majority of Punjab’s population is satisfied with the performance of the provincial government led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, which has just completed 100 days of governance.



The survey has been conducted by Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR), which observes that the level of dissatisfaction is higher in rural areas 42% compared to urban areas with 28%, as per the survey.

The IPOR conducted a quantitative survey in Punjab targeting the adult population of age 18 and above to gather public opinion on the 100-day performance of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who made history by becoming the first female to be elected as provincial chief executive.

Out of 35%, who were not satisfied at all with the last 3-month performance of CM, 51% of respondents believe that the government will never be able to improve the situation, regardless of the time given.

And 19% of respondents are willing to give the government as much time as needed to improve the situation.

The survey further revealed that 60% of respondents believe CM Maryam’s popularity has increased over the last three months, while 53% of respondents believe the government's steps have been effective in reducing prices of various commodities.

A decrease in the price of roti (bread) is the most favored project, with 44% of respondents considering it the best initiative. Following this project are the Solar Panel Program (11%) and the 200 Clinic on Wheels initiative (11%).

The findings concluded that CM Maryam’s leadership in Punjab is highly regarded, with strong public approval of her performance and initiatives.

“While there is significant support for her efforts in reducing commodity prices and specific projects like the bread price reduction, as compared to other initiatives. However, her approval ratings in rural areas (48%) are not as good as in urban areas (62%),” it added.