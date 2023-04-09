Prince Louis makes first ever Easter service appearance with Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest son Prince Louis joined the royal family at Easter Mattins service for the first time ever on Sunday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Easter service in St. George’s Chapal at Windsor Castle along with King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Louis, four, surely delighted the royal fans as Kate and William’s youngest child made his very first appearance at the traditional Easter Sunday service.

Louis can be seen walking hand-in-hand with mother Kate Middleton in sharp suit jacket, tie, and powder blue shorts.

The Princess of Wales also looked radiant in a bright blue dress.

Today's service marks the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth last September.