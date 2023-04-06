Queen Camilla all smiles as she makes first public appearance since title announcement

King Charles wife Queen Camilla has stepped out in public for the first time since it was announced that her title will change from Queen Consort to Queen for the coronation.

The Britain's new Queen was all smiles and in high spirits as she attended a Maundy Thursday service at York Minster with her husband King Charles ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday, where the couple also handed out traditional Maundy Money to select members of the community.



The coronation's official invitation were unveiled on Wednesday (5 April), designed by Andrew Jamieson. They referred to Camilla as Queen Camilla instead of Queen Consort, confirming reports that her title would change.



It has been reported that the monarch will keep the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance on the day of his coronation exclusive to working members of the royal family, those he is closest to.



This means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of York will not be invited to appear on the balcony with other family members. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to disclose their decision over whether or not they will attend the coronation.