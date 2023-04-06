Rahul Dev opens up about his relationship with Mughda Godse

Rahul Dev is promoting Gaslight right now which was released last week on Disney+Hotstar. He was seen alongside Vikrant Massey, Sara Ali Khan and others. He is in a relationship with Mughda Godse who is eighteen years younger than him.
Addressing his relationship, he said, "There's nothing challenging about the age difference. We have entirely different backgrounds. I hail from North and Central India, and she (Mugdha) has Marathi roots. I went to one of the finest schools in the country. She had good schooling but was also self-taught, which is a rare quality. If at all, the divisions make for an interesting relationship."
He further said, "Apart from our common interest in films, we both have a very strong spiritual connection thanks to our spiritual master Tarneiv Ji who means the world to us. We both love to travel and of course, we are both beach people."
