Pakistan to stick to its stance on Israel until Palestinians get their rights: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the parliamentary meeting at the Parliament House in Islamabad on April 3, 2023. — YouTube/PTVNews/Screengrab

The rumours that the government had any trade relations with Israel are “condemnable”, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, adding that Pakistan would "stick to its stance until Palestinians get their rights”.

The premier, while addressing his party’s parliamentary meeting at the Parliament House, slammed former prime minister Imran Khan — who was ousted in April 2022 by a vote of no-confidence — for making “serious allegations” against his government and countries that were helping Pakistan in trying times.

Recently, the government had come under heat for rumours spreading on social media that it had resumed trade relations with Israel — allegations that the Foreign Office and the Commerce Ministry categorically denied.

Speaking on the matter at the parliamentary committee, PM Shehbaz too said that the rumours were “unfounded” and “condemnable” and he reaffirmed that the government would stick to its no-trade policy with Israel, as long as Palestinian people are not given their rights.

“What does one businessman have to do with the government of Pakistan’s policy?” clarifying that the person to conduct trade with Israel was one lone man.

Ties with friendly countries

Moreover, he said that the PTI chief’s ambit of accusations extended to countries who are on friendly terms with Pakistan and assisting in times of need, including China and Saudi Arabia.

“The former ruler has spoken ill of friendly countries,” he added. “Serious allegations were made against China's projects as Imran and his aides alleged there was 45% corruption in Chinese projects, and demanded audits. This obviously led to various projects coming to a halt and souring relations.”

The premier further said: “I cannot tell you the kind of things that were said about China in private meetings.”

Defending China, he said: “China has invested $30 billion in the country, yet false accusations were made against the same helper. Along with the rollover given by the state banks in China, they have given us Rs2 billion recently to assist the country. We currently owe China Rs450 billion. Any other country would have taken us to an international court by now.”

PM Shehbaz further said that the deposed prime minister had “put the country’s reputation at stake” and was destroying the country’s relations with other countries.

Fiscal crises

During the meeting, the prime minister also commented on the “dire” condition that the country is in and pledged to help bring the country out of its various crises under the “guidance” of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“We have always brought the country out of difficult situations,” he said, adding that while the situation is “dire”, his party’s intentions are “clear”, and the situation would improve.

Turning to the matter of the recent review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the PML-N president said: “The IMF has tied the government’s hands and feet. We have accepted the conditions that the outgoing administration made and are currently discussing the final conditions.”

He then accused the ousted Imran-led government of creating the inflation the country is battling with, trapping the nation in an “economic quagmire,” and threatening judges.

“The inflation is a result of the IMF programme the previous government agreed with,” he said.

“Imran Khan signed the IMF programme on strict conditions and then violated the programme and suspended it,” he lambasted, accusing Khan of “conspiring to ruin” the fund’s programme.

“He conspired with his people to encourage KP and Punjab chief ministers to deny signing on the IMF deal.”

Moreover, the PM lauded friendly nations for helping Pakistan during its tough times and expressed the fiscal crisis in the country was multi-dimensional.

“The country faced a catastrophic flood situation and Rs100 billion were given to flood victims by the federal government alone,” he said.

PM Shehbaz also lamented the state of the country’s economy over the span of time that the PTI was in power.

He said everything had become more expensive, the rupee depreciated drastically, the IMF agreement was broken and projects of CPEC were hindered.

'Situation will improve'

The prime minister also slammed the PTI chief for “lying to and cheating the nation” in the matter of the Toshakhana gift.

He then paid tribute to the commitment and loyalty of his party’s members. “We have sacrificed politics to save the country,” he said, adding that if Pakistan is saved, all will be well.

He assured the members of the meeting that there was ample wheat in stock in the country at the moment.

“A few months ago, there were rumours that we were out of wheat. That was merely a lie. We have been well-prepared from the get-go.”

Premier Shehbaz also added that the outgoing government had faced a shortage of wheat soon before it ouster since it was ill-prepared.

"We have launched a huge programme in Punjab to assist and aid 10 crore people in the country and would provide free food. Other provinces are also doing what they can. The situation will improve as the management is improving."