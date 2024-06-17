PTI's Parliamentary Leader in the NA Zain Qureshi (left) and his father and senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — Facebook/@ZainQureshiOfficial/AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Zain Qureshi Monday expressed hope that his father and senior party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi would soon be released after Eid ul Adha.

"This is my second Eid without my father. He has given the ultimate sacrifice. I'm hoping that he'll be out of jail after Eid," Zain told reporters in Multan after Eid prayers.

The lawmaker's remarks come as the former foreign minister, along with PTI founder Imran Khan were arrested in August last year in the cipher case.

Despite securing bail months after his arrest, Qureshi was once again arrested and has been behind bars since then.

Qureshi and Imran have been acquitted in the infamous cipher case as well as several other cases related to vandalism during May 9 and the "Azadi March". However, they remain behind bars as they've been arrested in numerous other cases.

Speaking on the issue of negotiations with the relevant stakeholders, Zaid said that the party has never turned down the possibility of talks.

However, he reiterated the party's stance on demanding an investigation into the February 8 general elections and the May 9 riots.

"Our imprisoned workers should be released," he said.

Furthermore, the PTI's deputy parliamentary leader in the National Assembly rebuked the rumours suggesting that there were rifts within the party.

"There is no conflict amongst PTI [leaders]," he noted.