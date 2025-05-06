Tourism grinds to halt in IIOJK, AJK amid mounting Pakistan-India tensions

A vendor waits for customers along a deserted street in Keran village on the Line of Control (LoC) in Neelum Valley, AJK, on May 3, 2025. — AFP

SRINAGAR, PIR CHINASI: Hotels and houseboats in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are slashing prices by up to 70% after tourists abandoned the region in the wake of last month’s deadly attack.

Meanwhile, on the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) side, authorities have sealed off a popular tourist destination near the Line of Control amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

The picturesque Himalayan region — famed for its snow-capped mountains, gushing streams, and historic Mughal gardens — depends heavily on tourism. But as geopolitical hostilities flare, those who rely on visitors for their livelihood are among the first to suffer.

With two wars already fought over Kashmir and frequent skirmishes between troops along the de facto border, the region finds itself at the heart of confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

But a sharp decline in freedom fighting and a ceasefire that largely held for four years sparked a tourism boom, sending more than 1.5 million vacationers to AJK last year, while nearly 3 million travelled to IIOJK.

The influx had been touted as a major success story for the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose revocation of IIOJK's autonomous status in 2019 led to massive unrest.

Hotels, houseboats and taxis were nearly fully booked at the start of the peak summer season this year too, before the attack on April 22 on tourists killed 26 men in a meadow.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for the attack and announced a series of diplomatic and economic steps against the neighbour. Pakistan has categorically denied any role, unveiled tit-for-tat measures, and warned of an imminent military strike by India.

On the other side in Pir Chinasi, located at an altitude of 9,500 feet, roadside restaurants, hotels and guesthouses were sparsely occupied after authorities advised caution, fearing an Indian strike, though it is not so close to the Line of Control (LoC).

Neelum Valley, which lies on the border and is one of the most favoured tourist destinations in Pakistan, is out of bounds for now, authorities say.

All the nearly 370 hotels and guesthouses in the valley are now empty, said Abrar Ahmad Butt, spokesperson for the hotels and guesthouses association of the region. Tourists typically throng the place starting in May as temperatures soar in rest of the country.

"It's going to hurt badly this season," he said.

Tourism employs around 16,000 people in the region.

For Syed Yasir Ali, who works at a foreign mission in Islamabad, not being able to go to Neelum Valley may have been a dampener but he felt no fear in visiting Pir Chinasi with his wife and three sons.

"This side is safe," he said, suggesting that others were wrongly fearful of visiting. "I am on the ground, it is safe."

But the fear is having real economic consequences for a tuck shop run by Musaddiq Hussain.

"Business is completely down," he said. "We should have peace in the country, so that we could prosper. We want both countries to have peace."

'We have no guests'

In Srinagar, the main city of IIOJK, taxi driver Tanveer rues the lost opportunity.

An aerial view shows house boats in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, IIOJK, April 29, 2025. — Reuters

"The streets were packed, there was no place to drive in the city before the horrific killing," he said, giving only one name. "I wait for a passenger all day. Before the attack, I had no time to take on more work."

Yaseen Tuman, who runs a more than 100-year-old travel agency and operates multiple houseboats in Srinagar, said that nearly all his customers had cancelled bookings and his houseboats were empty.

"Our houseboats were packed and now we have no guests," Tuman said, sitting on a wooden sofa in one of the houseboats on Nigeen Lake.

Indian travel booking websites show houseboats and hotels offering heavy discounts, but Tuman said he won't cut rates because he did not expect tourists to come in big numbers anyway.

"We will have to prepare for a long lull."