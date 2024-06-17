COAS General Asim Munir (centre right) raises slogans along with troops at the Line of Control (LOC) in the Haji Pir sector, on June 17, 2024. — Screengrab/ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Monday payed respects to the the sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan and also vowed to continue supporting the oppressed Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).



Speaking to the soldiers and officers during his visit to the Line of Control (LoC) with India in Haji Pir sector, the army chief said: "As soldiers, we take pride in celebrating such festivities away from our homes and loved ones while on duty, ensuring the security of our country and fellow citizens."

During his visit, General Munir offered Eid prayers with officers and soldiers at the front line and prayed for Pakistan's peace and prosperity.

He also commended their dedication, high morale, and commitment to defending the motherland.

Commenting on the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Gen Munir reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance, aligned with relevant United Nations resolutions.

The COAS condemned India's ongoing oppression and brutalities against Kashmiris and noted that New Delhi, after the recently concluded elections, has been attempting to mask its aggression and victimization of the Kashmiri people with false propaganda and provocations against Pakistan.

Such tactics, including manufacturing false flag operations, have become a routine political tool of India, he noted.

"Pakistan has always supported peace and stability in the region; however, any provocation or violation of Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty will be met with a swift and resolute response, with the full support of the nation," the army chief added.

Earlier in the day, rime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended warm greetings to the Pakistani nation and Muslims around the world on Eid and recalled the violence in various areas around the world namely IIOJ&K and Palestine.

On this Eid day, he said, "We pray for our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are bravely facing brutal foreign occupation but remain steadfast in their struggle to achieve their right of self-determination".

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari urged the nation to reaffirm their commitment to the values of brotherhood, sacrifice, and selflessness on this occasion.