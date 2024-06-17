Nation celebrates Eid ul Adha in solidarity with oppressed Gazans

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas war, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, June 14, 2024. — Reuters

The Pakistani nation is celebrating Eid ul Adha on Monday in solidarity with its brethren in Gaza who are being oppressed by Israel as thousands, including women and children, have lost their lives in the months-long war.



At least 37,337 Palestinians have been killed and 85,299 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said, with thousands more dead feared unrecovered under the rubble.

Despite growing international pressure for a ceasefire, an agreement to halt the fighting still appears distant, more than eight months since the war began.

In their Eid messages, Pakistan’s top leadership expressed solidarity with the war-torn nation as well as people in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and sought redressal to their worries.

While Muslims prayed for their brothers and sisters in the Gulf nation, they also sacrificed animals — goats, cows, camels, etc — to commemorate the sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

To ensure that the religious festival witnesses no untoward situation, security has also been tightened across the country, with thousands of police personnel deployed across the country.

'Wish for peace'

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended warm greetings to the Pakistani nation and Muslims around the world on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha.

In a message, he said the festival commemorates the unwavering commitment and readiness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his beloved son Prophet Ismail (AS) without hesitation, as commanded by Allah.

"The day reminds us of the importance of sacrificing what is most dear to us in the way of Allah. It teaches us the value of selflessness and devotion to Allah."

The prime minister said the day also serves as an occasion to unite the people and foster the bonds of brotherhood and fraternity as well as to look after the less fortunate amongst us and make them part of our collective celebration.

"Whilst our wish is for peace, prosperity and love to prevail all over the world during Eid ul-Adha, we are also watching with sadness and concern [about] other ongoing conflicts and violence in many countries worldwide. We should not forget the sacrifices and sufferings of the people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir," he added.

On this Eid day, he said, "we pray for our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are bravely facing brutal foreign occupation but remain steadfast in their struggle to achieve their right of self-determination".

"May the spirit of Eid ul Adha, with its message of solidarity and unity, bring prosperity, success and happiness to the entire Muslim ummah," he prayed.

'Lesson'

For his part, President Asif Ali Zardari also extended his warm felicitations to the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the blessed occasion.

In a message, he prayed to Allah to grant His blessings and happiness to the Muslim world and Pakistan on this auspicious day.

When Allah put Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Ismail (AS) through trials, both of them bowed their heads to obtain the pleasure of Allah, he said.

"It is a lesson for us that the key to success is to remain firm in the situation of trials and tests and to obey Allah Almighty."

President Zardari urged the nation to reaffirm their commitment to the values of brotherhood, sacrifice, and selflessness on this occasion.

He encouraged everyone to share the joy of Eid with those around them, especially those who are unable to celebrate due to financial constraints.

"I prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His blessings and mercy upon the entire Muslim ummah, particularly Pakistan", he added.

In a separate statement, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and services chiefs extended their warm felicitations to all Pakistanis on the occasion of Eid.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR): "This sacred event embodies the spirit of sacrifice for the greater good. On this auspicious day, we are indebted to our martyrs and ghazis for the independence and peace which prevail in the country, and pay tribute to their ultimate sacrifices."

It further said: "May Allah Almighty continue to bestow His blessings upon Pakistan and protect it from the nefarious designs of its adversaries, Ameen."