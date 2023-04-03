Badshah breaks silence on his wedding rumors with GF Isha Rikhi

India's most-loved rapper Badshah rubbishes rumours of him getting married to girlfriend Isha Rikhi.
Rumours have been circulating all over social media claiming that the rapper is soon tying the knot with his dream girl Isha. Reports also revealed that the duo will be getting married in a gurdwara in North India.
Taking it to his Instagram, Badshah has finally dashed down all the rumours as he wrote: “Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. I’m not getting married. Whoever's feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala.”
The Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai rapper was previously married to Jasmine. The couple tied the knot in 2012 in an intimate wedding ceremony. In 2019, the duo parted ways.
Badshah and Jasmin also have a daughter named Jessamy Grace Masih Singh.
On the work front, Badshah made his cameo appearance in the Netflix original show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, reports Indiatoday.
Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi admits he would 'quit' music for the sake of his mental health
Ranveer Singh sets the stage on fire by dancing on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with SRK at NMACC
The interview was telling of his relationship with his father and brother more rather his wife Meghan Markle
Selena Gomez was spotted dancing and singing along with sister Gracie at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show
Samuel L. Jackson returns for 'one last fight' against Skrulls in trailer for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'
Meghan Markle is outfit choices seemingly reflect her dynamics with the Royal family and the press