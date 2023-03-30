Prince Harry admits 'substance' consuming helped him let go 'rigid' concepts

Prince Harry turned to psychedelics to escape and redefine his reality.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was forced to face reality during his sessions.

He pens: “Psychedelics did me some good as well. I’d experimented with them over the years, for fun, but now I’d begun to use them therapeutically, medicinally. They didn’t simply allow me to escape reality for a while, they let me redefine reality.”

Harry adds: “Under the influence of these substances I was able to let go of rigid preconcepts, to see that there was another world beyond my heavily filtered senses, a world that was equally real and doubly beautiful—a world with no red mist, no reason for red mist. There was only truth.”