Queen was fascinated Prince Harry children were not 'rambunctious'

Queen Elizabeth II was surprised to see Archie and Lilibet in touch with their British roots.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Prince Harry spills the beans on Her Majesty's reaction towards her great-grandchildren.

He pens: "For days and days we couldn’t stop hugging the children, couldn’t let them out of our sight—though I also couldn’t stop picturing them with Granny. The final visit."

Harry adds: "Archie making deep, chivalrous bows, his baby sister Lilibet cuddling the monarch’s shins. Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused. She’d expected them to be a bit more…American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious."

Queen Elizabeth II met Archie and Lili 3 months before her death in September 2023.