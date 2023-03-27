Famed Yashma Gill once thought of 'committing suicide'

Pakistani actor Yashma Gill. — Instagram/@yashmagillofficial

Owing to her very public persona and sociable facade, Pakistani actor Yashma Gill courageously shared her mental health struggles from the time she was in her twenties.

The young starlet opened up about coping with depression and treating mental health the right way.

The Azmaish actor, while sharing her experience with the mental health condition, said she felt like someone had cast a spell on her which led her to develop suicidal thoughts.

Gill opened up about her personal struggle during an interview with YouTube creator Nadir Ali in his podcast show letting her fans into her the major events from her life and also spoke about the importance of women’s independence.

When commenting on the reasons why mental health issues are so prevalent these days, the artiste said that it is because younger people are burdened with more and more responsibilities in today’s time which takes a toll on their mental health.

“When I had depression, I would research it on the internet. I thought someone had cast a spell on me or a djinn had taken over me. I tried every recipe to treat [the condition],” Gill said.

The 29-year-old celebrity, with a hearty laugh, also shared during the podcast that she also opted for spiritual treatment to cure her condition, but eventually returned to medications prescribed by a doctor.



“While researching on the internet, I found that the symptoms of depression and [loss of] sight are very similar,” the Bay Baak actor said.

She added that a person feels hopeless, depressed and suicidal when suffering from issues of sight. “There was a time in my life when I thought of committing suicide, but my faith was strong due to which I was able to pull myself out of depression.”