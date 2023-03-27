Peta calls for use of CGI to replace animals after horse dies on set of Amazon series

Animal Rights group Peta has spoken out against the use of live animals on film sets after a horse died at some during the production of Amazon’s series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.



The horse died of a cardiac arrest, reports the Guardian.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a production horse died,” said a spokesperson for Amazon Studios on Sunday morning.

“The incident took place in the morning whilst the horse was being exercised prior to rehearsals.”

“The trainer was not in costume, and filming had yet to commence. Both a veterinarian and a representative of the American Humane Association were present at the time. The independent necropsy has confirmed that the horse died of cardiac failure.”

The horse was standing close to 20 other horses when its heart failed, sources revealed to Deadline. Thirty other horses were reportedly on set that day.

Peta also called for film and television productions to use CGI in place of real creatures in a statement.

“It seems that living underground with the orcs is par for the course for the producers of The Rings of Power, because they have the option to use CGI, mechanical rigs and other humane methods,” said Peta’s senior vice-president Lisa Lange.

“Peta is calling on the show’s creators – and all other producers – to take on a new quest without using any real horses.”

The horses used in season 2 of The Rings of Power were provided by the Devil’s Horsemen, the company has been in the business for thirty years and has previously worked with series Game of Thrones and The Crown, as well as Hollywood productions.