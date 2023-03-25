Prince Harry told Prince William 'silence was not working' before Oprah sit in





Prince William complained about Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex was mocked by his elder brother as he for revealing Royal Family secrets.

He pens: “Willy said I was a fine one to talk about cooperating with the press. What about my chat with Oprah? A month earlier Meg and I had done an interview with Oprah Winfrey. (Days before it aired, those Meg-is-a-bully stories started popping up in the papers— what a coincidence!) Since leaving Britain, the attacks on us had been increasing exponentially.”

He continues: “We had to try something to make it stop. Being silent wasn’t working. It was only making it worse. We felt we had no choice.

“Several close mates and beloved figures in my life, including one of Hugh and Emilie’s sons, Emilie herself, and even Tiggy, had chastised me for Oprah. How could you reveal such things? About your family? I told them that I failed to see how speaking to Oprah was any different from what my family and their staffs, had done for decades—briefing the press on the sly, planting stories,” Harry concludes.