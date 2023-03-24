Prince Harry reveals Meghan bought Queen ornament from local store in US

Prince Harry carried on the Windsor Christmas traditions in during the holiday in America.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals wife Meghan Markle helped keep Queen Elizabeth II close with a Christmas ornament.
He pens: “It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition. One present was a little Christmas ornament of…the Queen! I roared. What the—? Meg had spotted it in a local store and thought I might like it. I held it to the light. It was Granny’s face to a T. I hung it on an eye-level branch. It made me happy to see her there.”
Harry then adds: “But then Archie, playing around the tree, jostled the stand, shook the tree, and Granny fell. I heard a smash and turned. Pieces lay all over the floor.”
“Archie ran and grabbed a spray bottle. For some reason he thought spraying water on the broken pieces would fix it. Meg said: No, Archie, no—do not spray Gan-Gan! I grabbed a dustpan and swept up the pieces, all the while thinking: This is weird,” Harry recalls thinking to himself.
