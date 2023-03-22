Threats to Prince Harry’s US visa after drug use confession laid bare by lawyers

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, may have actually landed him in hot water with the US security.

As it turns out, honesty is not the best policy for “truth-teller” prince as he may lose his rights to live in the US due to his past drug usage, a legal expert told Page Six.

“An admission of drug use is usually grounds for inadmissibility,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said. “That means Prince Harry’s visa should have been denied or revoked because he admitted to using cocaine, mushrooms and other drugs.”

Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, added that there is “no exception for royalty or recreational use.”

In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he “drank heavily,” used cocaine and smoked pot throughout his life. He also claimed that while he only used coke as a teen, he has also admitted to experimenting with psychedelics well into his adulthood.

More recently, earlier this month, the ex-royal had a special online session with trauma expert Gabor Maté where he mentioned that hallucinogenic drugs became a “fundamental” part of his life.

“It was the cleaning of the windscreen, the removal of life’s filters — these layers of filters — it removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, relief, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold back for a period of time,” he shared at the time.

“I started doing it recreationally and then started to realise how good it was for me.”

However, Attorney James Leonard disagrees with Rahmani that Harry’s status in the US is at such high risk.

“Absent any criminal charge related to drugs or alcohol or any finding by a judicial authority that Prince Harry is a habitual drug user, which he clearly is not, I don’t see any issue with the disclosures in his memoir regarding recreational experimentation with drugs,” the high-profile New Jersey-based lawyer explained to Page Six.

Moreover, he added that the Duke would have to give the immigration officials “something that would trigger” an investigation such as a criminal charge, otherwise it’s not a problem for now.

“Immigration is not going to do anything based on that. If he got arrested or if he got a DWI, then we’re having a different conversation.”

Sam Adair, an immigration lawyer with more than two decades of experience, agrees with Leonard that it is “unlikely that these admissions will present a problem.”