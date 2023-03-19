Ben Affleck gushes over wife Jennifer Lopez for helping him understand fashion for ‘Air’

File footage

Ben Affleck showered love on his ‘brilliant’ wife, Jennifer Lopez, for helping him understand fashion and style for his latest film Air.



The Batman actor, 50, has both directed and starred in the upcoming film, which revolves around the story of Michael Jordan and his partnership with Nike.

Affleck, in his latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, was asked how J.Lo influenced the screenplay. The actor gushed in reply and said, “Oh my God, she’s brilliant.”

The Gone Girl star further added, “she is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance.”

“Lopez helped me in talking about the way in which a part of the reason why Jordans were so meaningful is because culture and style in America is 90 percent driven by Black culture,” Affleck told the outlet.

“Black culture has historically pioneered music, dance, fashion, and it’s then been stolen, appropriated, remarketed as Elvis or whatever. And in this case, [Nike], a white-run corporate entity, was starting to do business with African American athletes in an identity affiliation sales thing,” he continued.

Affleck went on to add, “They were really taking value from what Michael Jordan represents and who he is. I don’t think the meaning can be overstated. They’re going to switch from: "Hey, guys, we are a nice shoe," to: ‘If Mike has it, you want it.’”

Besides Affleck, Air stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina and Marlon Wayans. The film will release in April.