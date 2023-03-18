Prince Harry ‘part confession, part rant’ is the ‘world’s longest angry drunk text’

The contents of Prince Harry’s memoir have just been compared to “the longest angry drunk text ever sent.”
Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, is part confession, part rant and part love letter. In places it feels like the longest angry drunk text ever sent.
This branding has been issued by royal correspondent Sean Coughlan, in his review of Prince Harry’s memoir.
The review was shared with BBC, and reads, “It's the view from inside what he calls a ‘surreal fishbowl’ and ‘unending Truman Show’.”
“It's disarmingly frank and intimate - showing the sheer weirdness of his often isolated life. And it's the small details, rather than the set-piece moments, that give a glimpse of how little we really knew.”
“There are glimpses of him as a royal stoner, smoking a joint after dinner and worrying the smoke was going to blow over to his elderly neighbour the Duke of Kent.”
