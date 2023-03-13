Watch: Meghan Trainor casts momager Kris Jenner as ‘Mother’ for new MV

Kris Jenner has just made her debut in the music industry, and fans are in a frenzy over it.

The Kardashian resident ‘expert’ made this transition into music alongside Meghan Trainor.

It also included a cameo appearance in her brand-new music video titled ‘Mother’.

In the video she was draped in sparkling Dimond earrings, a matching necklace, puffy sleeves and even matching gloves that complimented her crisp white gown.

The Marilyn Monroe moment managed to overtake social media and caused fans to erupt into a frenzy.

Check it out Below:

One pointed it out and said, “Not Kris Jenner in Meghan’s music video this is camp and I live for it”.



Another also chimed in and added to the conversation, saying, “I love that she’s just known as being an iconic mom globally that’s just giving everything it needs to give!”

A third person also chimed in with similar sentiments and said, “ if I’m making a #iamyourmother music video I’m having THEE MOTHER on set.”