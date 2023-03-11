K-pop band Seventeen announce brand new album

He revealed the news on the first day of their fan meet

According to Dispatch, K-pop group Seventeen are all set to make a comeback in April. Their agency, Pledis Entertainment reportedly revealed the statement in a phone call, stating:

“The SEVENTEEN members are preparing for their fan meeting and working on the new album at the same time. They are currently hard at work on their final preparations for the album.”

The statement came after the leader of the group S.Coups unexpectedly dropped the news of their comeback without the knowledge of his agency. He revealed the news on the first day of their fan meet called Seventeen in Carat Land:

“The company told me to say this on the final day [of the fan meeting], but part of my charm is that I’m disobedient by nature. We’ll be making a comeback in April.”

Their last comeback came out in July 2022 with their successful repacked album called SECTOR 17.