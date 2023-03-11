K-pop band Seventeen announce brand new album

According to Dispatch, K-pop group Seventeen are all set to make a comeback in April. Their agency, Pledis Entertainment reportedly revealed the statement in a phone call, stating:
“The SEVENTEEN members are preparing for their fan meeting and working on the new album at the same time. They are currently hard at work on their final preparations for the album.”
The statement came after the leader of the group S.Coups unexpectedly dropped the news of their comeback without the knowledge of his agency. He revealed the news on the first day of their fan meet called Seventeen in Carat Land:
“The company told me to say this on the final day [of the fan meeting], but part of my charm is that I’m disobedient by nature. We’ll be making a comeback in April.”
Their last comeback came out in July 2022 with their successful repacked album called SECTOR 17.
It was announced that J-Hope’s song had entered at No. 37 on the Singles Chart
Behind the camera, best picture frontrunner "Everything Everywhere" -- a $100 million box office hit with 11 Oscar...
'The O.C.' actor Adam Brody reveals he and wife Leighton Meester got married 'very fast'
Jihyo opened up about the meaning behind their track 'Set Me Free'
Some royal experts believe that Princess Diana's incident affected the future of the monarchy
Jane Fonda invites conservative fury after 'murder' remark on ‘The View’