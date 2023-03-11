Cardi B responds to rumors of starring with Megan Thee Stallion in ‘B.A.P.S’ remake

Cardi B debunked rumors about starring alongside Megan Thee Stallion in a remake of an American comedy film B.A.P.S.

The Bodak Yellow songstress has rejected the claims that she and her collaborator Megan Thee Stallion want to play the lead roles in a present day remake of 1997 film B.A.P.S.

Her response came after B.A.P.S director Robert Townsend’s talked about the remake of the fim in his recent interview with Slash Film.

“I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake’,” he said. “Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do [the film?]’”.

A blogger on Twitter named Ken Barbie received the WAP rapper's funny response on her tweet, the singer quoted the blogger's post with a funny quip.

"I don’t even know where that rumor even came about….” she said. "Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video?… kiss kiss."

In a music video that was a massive hit of 2020, both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion wore hairstyles inspired by Townsend’s film, from which he also made his directorial debut.

When the video came out, some fans suggested the duo to play the lead roles, Nisi and Mickey originally played by Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle.