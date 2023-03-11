Kim Kardashian ‘glad’ Bianca Censori makes ex-husband Kanye West ‘so happy’

Kim Kardashian is a supportive ex as she wishes ex-husband Kanye West the best on his new relationship with Bianca Censori.

“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, March 10th, 2023. “She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him.”

TMZ broke the news that the Flashing Lights rapper, 45, reportedly tied the knot to the Yeezy ex-employee, 28, in January in a small ceremony after the pair were spotted grabbing dinner two months after West’s divorce from Kardashian, 42, was finalised.

While the couple hasn’t officially confirmed their marital status themselves, they were spotted hanging out with North, 9, Kim and Kanye’s eldest child together. Two months later, the trio were spotted spending quality time together at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The source told the outlet that North shares “a particularly strong bond” with her father, so Kim understood that her oldest daughter “was bound to spend time” with Censori.

“As long as North is happy with it and Bianca treats her well, then Kim is totally fine with it,” the insider shared with the outlet. “Kim thinks it’s great that Kanye has somebody that cares about him because in the end, that’s truly all she wants for him.”

In addition to North, the ex-couple also share Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.