Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s stupidity, malice and self-obsession’ threatens tell-all

Royal experts worry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Coronation snub could have even worse implications, as it could birth a tell-all.
This insight has been brought forward by royal author and commentator A.N. Wilson.
According to the DailyMail, the writer started by saying, “If they had not been invited, or if they had chosen not to come, we would have been presented with the nightmare possibility that Harry would be hired by some American television network to provide a running commentary on his father's big day.”
“His mixture of stupidity, malice and self-obsession would have come splurging out, dishing yet more dirt on his family and on the institution of the Monarchy.”
“The option of their non-attendance, therefore, would have been far, far worse, than the embarrassment caused by them actually turning up.”
Technological advancements have allowed APHA to embed whole genome sequences into its surveillance of infectious...
Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley explained shocking twist in season 4 part 2
Actress Brittany Snow opens up about 'hard and beautiful' year after split from husband
Alec Baldwin posted a clip of late Robert Blake in the 1967 film 'In Cold Blood' in his tribute
Experts warn Meghan Markle is allegedly an ‘egomaniac pain in the neck’
He spent the broadcast sharing stories and entertaining fans