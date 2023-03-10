City of Glendale to change name in honour of Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour'

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will be receiving the grandest of welcomes in Glendale, Arizona.
The city will be temporarily renamed after Swift, as the celebrated singer kicks off her ‘The Eras Tour’ at State Farm Stadium on March 17 according to KPNX and Fox 10 Phoenix.
Mayor of the city Jerry P. Weiers will make the announcement next Monday disclosing the name of the city for the duration of Swift’s performance. The name change will stand until March 18.
Reports indicate the city of Glendale wanted to do "something highly unusual" for the celebrated singer. Swift will be performing in Glendale on March 17 and March 18 before going to Las Vegas.
Moreover, according to PEOPLE, Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District shopping complex is planning to parade messages to welcome the musician while home-grown restaurants are changing names of menu items to welcome Swift.
Swift announced her current tour in November 2022. "I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," Swift revealed on social media.
"The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"
Soon after, she announced eight new dates on tour.
"UM. Looks like I'll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we're adding 8 shows to the tour," Swift wrote on Twitter.
The 'Love Story' singer will share the platform with opening acts Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.
Courteney Cox opened up on aging and going overboard with fillers and injectables in her recent interview
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle go on fun outings to 'let off steam' amid drama with the royal family, source
Satish and Govinda's famous film was 'Deewana Mastana' directed by David Dhawan
Buckingham Palace have been instructed to include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation plans, source
Satish complained about uneasiness while he was visiting a friend in Gurugram, says Anupam Kher
Alec Baldwin’s lawyer offers major update on the Rust gun that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins