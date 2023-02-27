Paris Hilton addresses decision to ‘hide’ son from mom Kathy

Paris Hilton has just revealed that her mother Kathy didn’t even know she was expecting a child, until one week after his birth.

The heiress made these admissions on a new podcast episode on the This is Paris podcast.

She started by admitting, “For now, you’ve just been keeping everything really private.”

“No one knew, literally, until he was, like, over a week old. So it was really nice just to have that with Carter, (have) our own journey together.”

Reason being that “I just feel that my life has been so public, and I’ve never really had anything just be mine. I feel like just my life in so many ways has been invaded.”

When it came time for the baby to meet Paris’ mother, the grandmother was ‘shocked’.

Recalling their very first encounter, Paris admitted, “When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was amazing to see the look on her face. She was so surprised. Just the look on her face was just priceless.”