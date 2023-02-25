Prince Harry makes surprise announcement for ‘Spare’ event featuring special guest

Prince Harry will be doing a virtual book event for his recently-released memoir, Spare, in a surprise announcement, according to People Magazine.

The outlet revealed that Penguin Random House will produce an international livestream event with the Duke of Sussex on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 12 p.m. EST on VIMEO.

The Duke of Sussex will be joined by special guest Dr Gabor Maté, author of The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture. The author is known for his trauma, addiction, stress and childhood development expertise.

During the livestream, the pair will discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing before answering questions from the audience, which can be submitted when registering for the live event.

Last month, the royal got candid about the reason why he wanted to write Spare.

In an interview with the outlet, he shared, “My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can’t think of anything more rewarding than that.”

He added that “this book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It’s a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between.”