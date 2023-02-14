King Charles III is 'father' in addition to 'monarch', deeply loves Prince Harry

King Charles III is afraid of losing Prince Harry, says an expert.

The monarch of Britain has the Duke of Sussex as his weakness and is willing to do anything to make amends with him.

Royal expert Angela Levin said: "King Charles is a monarch, but he’s also a father. He loves Harry.

"He might not like what he’s doing, but he loves him and there’s a weakness there for him. He doesn’t want to lose him as a son."

This comes after Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey about being trapped in the Royal system.

"I wouldn’t have been able to, because I myself was trapped, as well. I didn’t see a way out.

"You know, I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped," he told.