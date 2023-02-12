Carlos Saura posthumously awarded at Goya Awards

The Spanish film academy's Goya Awards paid tribute on Saturday to the late filmmaker Carlos Saura.
Saura, who died on Friday aged 91, had been due to receive the academy's honorary Goya Award at the annual ceremony.
According to Reuters, it was awarded posthumously, and to applause his widow Eulalia Ramón read out Saura's own words, written before his death: "I am sorry I cannot be with you".
Carlos Saura hit the global spotlight in the 1960s with his critiques of Franco´s dictatorship.
"He died at his home at the age of 91, surrounded by his loved ones," the academy wrote on Twitter, describing him as "one of the most important filmmakers in the history of Spanish cinema".
King Charles warned of the far reaching complication associated with dealing ‘wrongly’ with Prince Harry
Paul Rudd proposed idea for 'The Wasp: Quantumania' before 'Ant-Man' shoot, revealed Kevin Feige
Rihanna’s upcoming performance will mark her return to the stage for the first time since 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want 2023 to be a year of positivity – rebuilding relationships, and hopefully...
'Loki' actor Wunmi Mosaku compared shooting of season one and two
Ryan Phillippe shares two children with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19