Jonas Brothers tease release date for new single ‘Wings’

The Jonas Brothers surprised their fans with the release date announcement of their upcoming new single, Wings, and sent the internet into a frenzy.

On Thursday, the boy band, comprising of siblings Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, took to Instagram and unveiled the first look at Wings, which will be released on February 24.

“WINGS. FEBRUARY 24. JonasBrothers.com,” the boy band wrote in the caption along with a new portrait of the siblings set against a backdrop of a cloudy sky at sunrise.

Fans reacted to the post writing, “On February 24th, Do not call me, Do not text me, don’t even email me, I will be listening to this song all day.”

“I’ve never been more ready for anything in my entire life LET’S GOOOOOOO,” added another user.

The Jonas Brothers previously teased Wings when they shared a teaser video for their upcoming album The Album.

The band announced their latest album last month when they were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The Jonas Brothers sixth studio album, The Album, will be released on May 5.