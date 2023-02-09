Javed Akhtar says ‘Living with an independent strong-minded woman is not a bed of roses'

Javed Akhtar is married to Shabana Azmi for a decade now. As Javed appears on a chat show with Arbaaz Khan, he reveals the recipe of a successful marriage and also shed light on what being married to a independent strong-minded woman feels like.
Javed was previously married to Honey Irani who was a screenwriter, he has two children with her, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Among a series of questions, Arbaaz asked Javed, ‘What is the recipe for a successful marriage?’
To which Javed replied, ‘Living with an independent strong-minded woman is not a bed of roses. Sometimes you have to push her, but you should always remember that she is your equal.’
Shabana was last seen in What’s Love Got to Do with It? She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani helmed by Karan Johar in the pipeline.
King Charles warned he has a ‘dirty great stain’ that he is yet to get rid off
Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas expresses her will to help earthquake victims during tough time
Experts warn Prince Harry pushed Meghan Markle ‘into a corner when it came to his son Archie
Harry Styles reportedly ‘pursuing’ Jennifer Aniston ‘relentlessly’ as he's 'very serious' about her
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalised their divorce in October 2022, they share two children together
Hasnain Lehri is the only Pakistani model to have won 5 'Lux Style Awards' in the history of Fashion Industry