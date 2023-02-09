Gul-E-Rana shares her traumatizing experience of mob attack in Karachi

Gul-E-Rana and others were attacked by a mob on Monday

Gul-E-Rana was among the crew when Filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi and others were attacked by a mob during a shoot of an upcoming project in Karachi on Monday. She opened up about the horrific experience yesterday.

In a video shared by Galaxy Lollywood, Rana is seen sharing her horror with the media. She said, ‘Only we know how we survived for two hours, if we didn’t have enough strength, you would have been lifting dead bodies.’





Qureshi shared the details of horrible incident on his social media accounts requesting the authorities to take strict actions against those involved. Many well-known celebrities have reacted and endorsed for safety for artists in future.