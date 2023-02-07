Castle where Queen Elizabeth spent final hours set to open for public

Balmoral Castle, where the late Queen Elizabeth spent her final days, is set to open to public later this year

According to The Daily Mail, the Balmoral Castle and Estate in Scotland is scheduled to open for royal fans in April this year, with tickets already up for sale.

Balmoral, the Royal Family’s famed Scottish residence, has long been revered as late Queen Elizabeth’s most beloved spots in her kingdom; she routinely spent her summers in the Scottish highlands, and even chose to retire there in her last days.

The grounds of the secluded castle, located off the River Dee in Crathie, Aberdeenshire, will reopen from April 1, with tickets providing access to the royal ballroom, the castle grounds, and exhibitions.

In the 2016 documentary, Our Queen At Ninety, the late monarch’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie described Balmoral as the most ‘beautiful place on Earth’.

“I think Granny is most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands,” Eugenie also shared at the time.