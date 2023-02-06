Smokey Robinson says he is not retriring anytime soon

In a recent interview, Smokey Robinson discussed retiring and said that the experience had not been successful for him. According to Fox News, he also said he had no immediate intentions to retire.



Smokey had taken time off from his career in 1972 to devote time to raising his children with his then-wife Claudette. However, he returned a year later and released a music album.

Smokey said, "I don't plan on it anytime soon. You know I tried that once. And it didn't work for me. So here I am."

Smokey was honoured as MusiCares Persons of the Year last week with his friend Berry Jordy, who he credits for all his success.

He said about getting the honour, "Berry and I talk about that all the time. We never dared to dream that it would become what it has become around the world. We were just setting out to make some good music for everybody, and hope people enjoy it. And that was our purpose But for it to become what it has become, is beyond both of our wildest imaginations."