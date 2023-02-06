Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: The couple will not be getting married on February 6

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's haldi ceremony is expected to take place on February 6

The sources have revealed a new date for the wedding ceremony of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani; the D-day was reportedly going to take place on February 6.

As per reports, the grand wedding will now take place on February 7 in Jaisalmer. The couple arrived in the city on February 4 along with their close family members and relatives.

The pre-wedding festivities of the duo’s marriage kickstarted from February 5. The Haldi ceremony is going to take place on February 6.

Previously, Sid and Kiara’s wedding guest list was also revealed by the sources that included some of the most famous personalities from the Bollywood fraternity.

Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Akash Ambani, Aarti Shetty and Ashvini Yardi among others are invited to the wedding. All these guests have landed in Jaisalmer to attend the pre-wedding occasions of the much-awaited wedding.

The lovebirds have planned a special surprise for the guests arriving at the wedding.

As per IndiaToday, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be treating their guests with royalty starting from desert safari to different food stalls.