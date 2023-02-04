Will Smith to star and executive produce new travel series ‘Pole to Pole’

File footage

Will Smith will star in and executive produce new travel series, Pole to Pole, for Disney Plus, it has been reported.

National Geographic announced that the show will be a part of Disney Plus and as its title suggests, Smith will make the tough 26,000-mile trek from the South Pole to the North Pole.

Pole to Pole will mark Smith’s third project with National Geographic after Welcome to Earth and One Strange Rock.

The series is executive produced by Smith under his Westbrook banner, alongside Miguel Melendez and Terence Carter.

National Geographic Content president Courteney Monroe said in a statement about the news that the brand’s “strategy is to tell bold, best-in-class stories that ignite curiosity and inspire people to explore and care about our world.”

A premiere date for Pole to Pole has yet to be announced.

The travel series news comes a few days after Smith revealed he would be teaming up again with Martin Lawrence for a fourth Bad Boys film.