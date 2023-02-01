Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's brand founded on 'never-ending royal family misery'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who relinquished their roles as working members of the Royal Family in 2020 - have been accused of founding their brand on 'never-ending family misery'.

A royal commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they have given around 40 hours of interviews since they relocated to the US, many of which have seen them launch a series of accusations against their royal relatives.

"One Washington Post writer worked out that the Sussexes have given and undertaken approximately 40 hours of interviews and media engagements since arriving in the US," royal commentator Daniela Elser wrote for news.com.au.



She continued: "For the Duke and Duchess in 2023, their brand is not founded on them as humanitarian leaders but on the never-ending, multiverse of family misery that is Harry and Meghan versus the House of Windsor."

"I suppose it comes down to the fact that their charitable work does not feel like the defining force in terms of their public image," Elser added.