Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber rock matching leather jackets on NYC outing

File footage

Hailey Bieber treated fans with her latest fashion statement as she twined with her husband Justin Bieber.

The pair modeled chic matching leather jackets while stepping out on separate outings in New York City on Friday.

The STAY crooner, 28, was clicked sporting a black leather bomber jacket over a quarter-zip and baggy jeans.

Justin, after recently selling the rights to his entire music catalog for $200 million, was pictured while making his way to the studio.

He sported a pair of baggy denim jeans and wore a cream beanie at the top of his head.

Hailey, on the other hand, rocked the nearly identical jacket but added a touch of glam to it. The model paired it with a sweater and a miniskirt.

The Rhode Skin founder wore a pair of sheer black tights and tall white socks to go with her square-toe loafers.

Hailey and Justin - who tied the knot in 2018 - have been keeping busy in the Big Apple for the past week.

An announcement on Tuesday reported that Justin signed over the rights to his entire music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a whopping $200 million. And Hailey's skincare line has been very successful in its own right.



