Britney Spears, Sam Asghari reportedly hit rough patch amid recent dramas

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's have reportedly hit a rough patch amid recent public dramas, revealed insider.

Close pals of the Toxic hitmaker and the aspiring actor fear that the couple might be heading for divorce less than a year after their wedding.

Recently, Spears made headlines after she allegedly had a meltdown while having dinner at a restaurant with Asghari prompting him to storm out.

Even though Asghari later denied the reports of his wife creating a scene at the restaurant, the incident still was disturbing for the couple as diners breached their privacy by taking pictures and videos.

Then, fans of the singer sent Police to her house after she deleted her Instagram account as they believed she was in danger.

Now, an insider told Closer Magazine that the duo is “butting heads” as Asghari was not able to enjoy the first year of their marriage due to issues surrounding Spears' life.

Amidst all this, Spears and Asghari are now planning to relocate as he “understandably doesn’t want to be holed-up at their mansion 24-7, but it feels like most times they venture out, there are problems.”



“It’s creating some resentment on his part, which is causing rows and putting a strain on their marriage,” the insider added.

“The transition of him being her ‘protector’ during the trial to now adjusting to their new way of life, has been challenging and Sam is starting to realise the huge responsibility of being married to one of the most famous women on Earth.

“Sam’s friends have encouraged him to have some much-needed space, but he says Brit doesn’t like to be away from him, which causes more arguments.

“Sam’s continuing to encourage Brit to do her therapy and they’re looking at more remote places in California – such as Montecito – they can move to for more privacy,” the source continued.

“Right now, Sam and Brit are going through a rough patch, but ultimately they’re both trying their best to work through these problems and ensure that they don’t let anything destroy them.”