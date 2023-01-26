North was concerned for Kim Kardashian while meeting Kanye West, Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West looked concerned for her mother while meeting her new stepmom and wife of father Kanye West, Bianca Censori.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the pictures taken when the rapper stepped out with Bianca and North for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California.

The expert told The Sun that the nine-year-old showed “loyalty” to the reality TV megastar in the pictures of the meet-up.

Paparazzi captured North making a dramatic face as she sat in the back of the car seat while Kanye and Bianca looked tense standing side by side.



Judi told the publication that it looked like a tense occasion, adding that Kanye’s plans for having dinner with new wife and daughter “have thrown up some body language signals of tension here."

Analyzing the facial expressions of Kanye, who now goes by Ye, Judi said his "wide-eye expression and raised brows" suggest that "he’s on full alert and probably wants it all to go as smoothly as possible."



However, North’s expressions tell a different story, the expert claimed. "If Kanye and Bianca were worrying about his daughter’s response to the evening, this facial expression captured by the cameras might not do too much to reassure him," she said.

, "It resembles a mask of utter misery, but it might not be quite what it seems," Judi warned. "North seems to have seen the cameras and this could be a comedy face that is done deliberately, or it could be a negative reaction to getting snapped."



Judi also pointed out that North could be worried about her mother as she explained, "It could be related to feelings of loyalty to her mother and a desire to send a partly-jokey message back if she’s waiting at home.”

"Children meeting a new step-parent can often be wary of looking or sounding like they’re having too much of a good time in case it upsets the other parent."