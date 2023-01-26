HBO move to swings axe on DC shows: 'Doom Patrol & 'Titans'

HBO move forward to end Greg Berlanti-produced DC shows Titans and Doom Patrol.

According to IGN, the streamer spokesman confirmed the news by saying, "While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings. We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such a thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series.

We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures."

"For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson.

For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again."

Both shows ran for four seasons and were part of the now-shuttered streaming service DC Universe.

The development comes amid Warner Bros. Discovery set to make drastic cost-cutting measures, including scrapping several shows from HBO Max and Batgirl movie nixed.

DC's film and television slate are also set to be overhauled by new head honchos James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"I'm immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all forty nine episodes over the last five plus years," Titans executive producer Greg Walker said.

"I couldn't have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. I'm incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process.

Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they've built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve."