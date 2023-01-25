Netflix ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ director, producer react to 9 Oscars nominations

Netflix ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ director, producer react to 9 Oscar nominations

All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger and producer Malte Grunert express how they felt on the nomination of their film in 9 major categories in 2023 Oscars.

In a recent conversation with Deadline Edward Berger and Malte Grunert dished on the overwhelming appreciation the film has received so far.

“Well, I don’t know if surprised is the right word because there has been a lot of love from everyone for the past few months, but I guess overwhelmed and stunned in a way by the love that’s been pouring out from colleagues and members and other filmmakers." said the director on the German war film.

"That’s definitely overwhelming. But definitely, the surprise is the number of nominations, a wonderful surprise.” he added.

The 56-year-old producer also pooled in saying, “I think the same. You know, we could feel that the film was being well received, and Edward and I, we had been at quite a few screenings and Q&As, and we could see that the film found an audience and that the reception was very good, but I would’ve never imagined that we would end up with this number of nominations at the Academy Awards. Never.”

All Quiet on the Western Front has been nominated in 9 categories at 2023 Oscars that including Sound, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, Visual Effects, Cinematography and Best Picture.



The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023.